MACON, Ga. — If you've ever wondered what Macon would be like without any vehicular traffic, you'll be able to get a pretty good idea this Sunday.

The 4th annual Open Streets Macon will open up one and a half miles of road to bikers and pedestrians.

The event, hosted by Bike Walk Macon, was created to allow Central Georgians to take full advantage of what the Macon community has to offer.

"Bike Walk Macon advocates for people literally biking and walking," event coordinator Koryn Young. "We're moving towards helping with legislation, incomplete streets, and infrastructure with Macon. This is an event for the excitement of what that can be."

The free event will have everything from a bike parade and soap box car derby to chalk art and yoga classes.

There will also be performances by DJ B3 and the Macon Bibb Senior Steppers.

Roads from Ash Street to Montpelier Avenue will be closed off to cars from 2-6 p.m. for the event.

