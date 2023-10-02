‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Oscar, brings musical spotlight to India

“Naatu Naatu” has become a viral sensation outside of the film, racking up more than 122 million views on YouTube and even inspiring a TikTok challenge.

LOS ANGELES — M.M. Keeravaani has brought the spotlight back to India after an Oscar musical win.

Keeravaani won best original song for his joyously energetic anthem “Naatu Naatu” from the film “RRR.” The music was written by Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose.

“Naatu Naatu” is one of the most memorable sequences from the the Telegu-language action epic “RRR” with its catchy tune and accompanying dance by actors Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao Jr.

“Naatu Naatu” has become a viral sensation outside of the film, racking up more than 122 million views on YouTube and even inspiring a TikTok challenge where users attempt to recreate the acrobatic dance-off. South Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok’s rendition went viral.

In a recent interview, Keeravaani said he felt compelled to use the Oscars’ platform to highlight other artists from India.

“It’s important so that more and more music and talented artists from my country can have a chance to get this kind of recognition, so that the world embraces India music more than ever,” he said.