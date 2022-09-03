How (and where) to watch the 2022 Oscar nominees online

If you're not caught up yet on all the films that'll be featured at this year's Academy Awards, here's where you can watch them online.

NEW YORK — Looking to watch top Oscar nominees before the 94th Academy Awards air on March 27? There are many ways to get that done, and a trip to the theater isn't absolutely necessary. Here’s the way to find the top nominees online, though there are many myriad paths to digitally buy, rent and stream:

The Power of the Dog

12 nominations. Netflix.

The leading nominee received nods for Kirsten Dunst, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. It also received a best picture nomination and a best director nomination for Jane Campion. Cumberbatch is a rough-hewn Montana rancher with a menacing arrogance in a Gothic story brought alive on the Western plain.

Dune

10 nominations. HBO Max.

It’s back on HBO Max, and in the iTunes store and on Amazon Prime Video for a price. The sweeping desert sci-fi saga based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel received nods that included best picture and cinematography. It stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. Denis Villeneuve directed.

Belfast

Seven nominations. Digital rental.

Based on the childhood of Kenneth Branagh, the film notched nominations for best picture, a directing nod for Branagh, best supporting actress for Judi Dench and supporting actor for her screen husband, Ciarán Hinds, among others. Absent was a nomination Jamie Dornan, who stars as a Belfast dad struggling to keep his family safe as the troubles began in 1969. It’s available at a cost on Amazon Prime, Apple TV+, YouTube, Redbox, Vudu and more.

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of the 1961 classic received nominations for best picture, and director for him. Ariana DeBose was nominated for her Anita. Spielberg, Tony Kushner and Steven Sondheim dug deep to reconsider the iconic Romeo and Juliet tale that has the Sharks and the Jets front and center in New York City.

King Richard

Six nominations. Digital rental.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, the story of Richard Williams — father, coach and driving force behind tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams — has Will Smith in the leading role. It earned nominations for Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, best picture and original song for “Be Alive” by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, among others. It's available at a cost on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube and more.

Don't Look Up

Four nominations. Netflix.

Adam McKay’s apocalyptic comedy nabbed nominations that included best picture, original score and original screenplay. The climate change satire that stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence gives Earth six months before a massive comet destroys the planet.

Drive My Car

Four nominations. HBO Max.

From Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi, the three-hour drama earned nods for best picture and best director, among others. It's based on a Haruki Murakami short story and follows an actor played by Hidetoshi Nishijima. He seeks a chauffeur and winds up with a taciturn 20-year-old girl, played by Toko Miura. A touching friendship develops against a backdrop of loss and sorrow.

Nightmare Alley

Four nominations. HBO Max and Hulu.

The Guillermo del Toro remake of the 1947 neo-noir classic earned nominations that included best picture and cinematography. The cast is star packed, led by Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara. It’s the story of the brief rise of a handsome hustler, from low level carney to highly paid showman.

Being the Ricardos

Three nominations. Amazon Prime Video.

The behind-the-scenes look at the work and marriage of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz received nominations for Javier Bardem as Desi, Nicole Kidman as Lucy and J.K. Simmons in a supporting role. Aaron Sorkin has created a loving and sharp dramatization of a particularly fraught week during the making of the TV classic “I Love Lucy.”

CODA

Apple received its first best-picture nomination with this drama, which also made history as supporting actor nominee Troy Kotsur became only the second deaf actor ever nominated. (His “CODA” co-star Marlee Matlin was the first.) The film follows the Rossi family of Gloucester, Massachusetts. Ruby, a high school senior, is the only hearing member of her family and often their only connection to the hearing world.

Encanto

There’s something about this Disney animated feature. Rather, there’s something about the music that has tickled many. The soundtrack became the first from a film since 2019 to reach No. 1 on the Billboard chart. Its most popular song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” became the highest-charting song from a Disney animated film in more than 26 years. The music magic was made by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The story features a charmed family in the mountain hamlet of Encanto. Miranda earned a nomination for original song for “Dos Oruguitas,” as opposed to the tune that made all the fuss.

Flee

Three nominations. Hulu.

With the exception of live-action archival footage, this grand jury prize winner at Sundance is entirely animated. It’s the story of Amin, a pseudonym for a refugee boy who filmmaker Jonas Poher Rasmussen befriended in his sleepy Danish town when he himself was 15. Amin didn’t talk about his past in Afghanistan or his family when they were kids. It took Amin some 20 years to open up to his friend. Nominations include both best animated feature film and best documentary.

Licorice Pizza

Three nominations. Digital rental.

The 1970s-set romp in director Paul Thomas Anderson's sunny Southern California is available for a price on Amazon Prime Video, the iTunes store, Google Play and Vudu. Anderson earned a director nod and the film was nominated for best picture. It's a charmingly loose love letter to the San Fernando Valley of Anderson’s youth.

The Lost Daughter

Three nominations. Netflix.

Starring Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson, its nominations include nods for Colman and Buckley. The adaptation of an Elena Ferrante novel of the same name is a psychological drama that has Colman and Buckley in the same role as young and older versions of the sad and frustrated translator Leda Caruso, set on holiday in Greece.

No Time To Die

Three nominations. Digital rental.

The 25th film in the James Bond universe has Daniel Craig enjoying the good life in Jamaica after leaving active service, only to be sucked back in again by old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA. Available for a price on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Google Play, YouTube and more. Among its nominations is one for the title song, “No Time To Die,” with music and lyrics by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Joel Coen directed, with Denzel Washington starring as a gray-haired Macbeth who knows in his aching bones that the witches’ prophecy has given him his last chance to be what he wants, King of Scotland. Washington’s turn at Shakespeare in this black-and-white version earned him a lead actor Oscar nod. Frances McDormand co-stars.

Cruella

This dog hater's origin story has Emma Stone taking a turn as villainous Cruella. The story goes back to when she was known simply as Estella, played as a 5-year-old by Billie Gadsdon. Nominations include one for makeup and hairstyling, two of the other stars.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Two nominations. HBO Max.

The rise-and-fall story of televangelist power couple Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker secured Jessica Chastain her third Oscar nomination. The film received also received a nod for makeup and hairstyling — notable for the brash Tammy. Andrew Garfield plays Bakker.

Parallel Mothers

Two nominations. Digital rental.

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar and starring Penélope Cruz, the Spanish-language drama follows two women who gave birth on the same day at the same hospital. It's simultaneously personal and political. Oscar nominations include the fourth for Cruz, who has one Oscar already.

tick, tick ... BOOM!

Two nominations. Netflix.

Andrew Garfield earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Jonathan Larson, who upended the theater world as the creator of “Rent.” The adaption of an autobiographical musical by Larson, who died suddenly and young in 1996, was Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature directorial debut and also earned a nod for film editing.

ALSO NOMINATED:

“SPENCER”

Best Actress nominee. Hulu.

Kristen Stewart’s unhinged Princess Diana earned her the nod after snubs from the British academy and the Screen Actors Guild. Director Pablo Larraín takes a tragic surreal approach in this biopic. Though reviews were mixed, some critics consider it an evocative and artful look at one of the most famous women to ever live.

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Best documentary nominee. Hulu.

Thanks to Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival has received its due. Held in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park), the film includes performances at the New York festival by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension and more.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Animated feature nominee. Netflix.

The oddball Mitchell family must quell an uprising by the world's electronic devices while on a road trip to drop off daughter Katie (voiced by Abbi Jacobson) for her first year of film school. Thank goodness for two friendly robots. The best animated feature nominee is directed by Mike Rianda, who made “Gravity Falls.”

Luca

Best animated feature nominee. Disney+.

The Disney and Pixar coming-of-age story is about a boy and his summer on the Italian Riviera. Luca is voiced by Jacob Tremblay. He befriends another boy, Alberto, voiced by Jack Dylan Grazer. There's lots of seaside fun, but the two share a menacing secret. Directed by Enrico Casarosa.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best animated feature nominee. Disney+.