15 Perry restaurants are planning to keep dinner plans and stomachs full

PERRY, Ga. — What's for dinner? Eateries throughout the city of Perry already have the answer as Perry Restaurant Week kicks off this Friday.

From now until November 15, 15 Perry restaurants will offer special menu items and experiences as a part of the event.

Perry Restaurant Week was coordinated by the Perry Chamber of Commerce to encourage people to get out and support local businesses.

Chamber president and CEO Ellen Palmer says that the Perry community has been especially supportive through a difficult year.

"We have such a community here that supports each other," says Palmer. "When everything happened with the pandemic you could see even more how our community came together so we want to just keep that going."

In addition to some good eats, patrons have the chance to win big.

If someone eats at at least five of the participating restaurants they can win a free 'Foodie Status' shirt from the Perry Chamber.

Participants can also be entered into a drawing to win prizes like a grill, yeti cooler, or gift basket.

Palmer says the event is one more way to encourage people to get out and eat, regardless of if they're dining in or taking it back home.

Later on in the week, Central Georgians can vote for their favorite restaurants in the categories of Best Savory, Best Sweet, and Best Style.

"We are just very proud of Perry," says Palmer. "Our business community is so supportive of each other and we just want to make sure we're continuing that."