MACON, Ga. — A pet show was held at Coliseum Northside Hospital on Saturday.

The show went from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and featured pets in several different categories.

Trooper took the title for the large dogs category and Lucy won for the small dogs.

Rosie won for the cats, Jackie won for the birds, Smaug the gecko took home the titel of "most original pet," and *drum roll please* Trooper won "best in show!"

In addition to the show, 'The Freedom Fidos;' demonstrated how to train rescue dogs to help war veterans. There was also a petting zoo, games, refreshments and crafts.