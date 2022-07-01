Planning a trip to Indy for the CFP Championship? Here are things to do and places to eat

Connor Hines is familiar with Indianapolis from his time there in college and he’s got everything you need to check out if you’re making the trip.

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Central Georgians are heading to the Hoosier State for the weekend, and you know what? We’ve got a Hoosier ourselves at 13WMAZ.

Let’s start with food because we know that’s probably at the top of everyone’s list. Here are our 3 restaurants to know…

For breakfast, look no further than Milktooth. Their menu is always changing, but it’s always good.

For lunch or dinner, it’s The Rathskeller, a German restaurant with brats and beers.

And you can’t not go to Indy’s claim to fame – St. Elmo Steak House.

Now a big reason to love Indianapolis is its walkability, and there are several things to do right in the heart of downtown.

One of few places that isn’t (but is certainly worth the trip for sports fans) is the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Monument Circle includes the Soldiers and Sailors Monument where you can climb all the way to the top for one of the best views of the city. (Note: The deck *may* be closed due to construction).

If you’ve got the little ones with you, believe it or not the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is the largest in the world and it’s consistently ranked among the best in the world, too.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg on how you can spend your CFP Championship weekend in one of the best host cities.