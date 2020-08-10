Restaurants to bring carnival to downtown Macon with Fair Food Frenzy

If you've been craving classic carnival eats, look no further than Macon's Fair Food Frenzy happening this weekend.

MACON, Ga. — Restaurants are banding together to bring fair food to downtown Macon this weekend.

With events like the Georgia National Fair cancelled due to COVID-19, you may have found yourself wishing for a funnel cake or your own personal turkey leg.

Thankfully, you can satisfy all of those cravings at the Fair Food Frenzy.

Organized by NewTown Macon, the event includes several participating restaurants who have added fair-inspired specials to their menu.

"The reason I go to the fair is for the food, and I think that's the case for a lot of people," NewTown Macon Director of Place Emily Hopkins said. "It should be a really fun weekend in downtown Macon as we get our fair food fix."

Just Tap'd, Fall Line Brewing Company and Felicia's Cake Factory will serve up classics like turkey legs, corn dogs, funnel cakes and cotton candy.

Other eateries like Kinjo Cocktails + Kitchen and Lazy Susan Tapas Bar are taking fair food to the next level with Thai-style corn on the cob and spicy pork belly jerky.

You can also take advantage of the new open container laws and enjoy a carnival-inspired drink from Reboot Retrocade & Bar or Late Nite as you walk downtown.

Who's ready for fair food! Head to #downtownmacon Friday and Saturday to enjoy specials from these incredible restaurants. Stretchy pants encouraged. 🤹‍♀️🎪🍗🎡🌽🎟 Posted by NewTown Macon on Thursday, October 8, 2020

In addition to the delicious food, there will be some amazing acts to see during the frenzy.

Magician and 13WMAZ Meteorologist Mike Fuller will be out on Friday with some of his best tricks, along with musicians Reggie Trombone and David Altman.

The Fair Food Frenzy runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday throughout downtown Macon.