Rick Ross 'Greatest automotive experience' could cost over $1,000

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Thousands are expected to attend a car show at rapper Rick Ross' estate in Fayette County on Saturday. The show is advertised as the "greatest automotive experience," and the price tag for admission shows its prestige.

First, let's start with what's expected at the show.

Ross promises a car and bike show with live musical performances and surprise guests. There will also be food, drink and merchandise vendors. Parking for general attendees is included but offsite. A free shuttle will take people to the Promise Land Estate.

So, this is how much it costs to go to the show, without fees.

General Admission - $325 This general admission ticket admits one person to the car show only

VIP Parking - $500 One parking spot at the Promiseland

VIP Mixer - $2,500 1 VIP mixer ticket, party with the BOSS, one general admission ticket and VIP gift bag

VIP Row - $2,500 Car show car placement near Rick Ross row, one VIP pass for the mixer, one general admission ticket, one VIP gift bag



If you bring a car...

Car Participant - $750 This ticket allows one car entry into the car show and two general admission tickets

Bike Participant - $750 This ticket allows one motorcycle registration and two general admission tickets

Car Sales Lane - $1,000 This allows one car to be placed in an exclusive area for car sales and sold on the Promiseland



If you came as a vendor...