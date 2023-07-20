San Diego Comic-Con 2023 | Sights, sounds, costumes from the convention center

Downtown San Diego has transformed into an immersive pop culture playground with cosplay, pop-ups, movie and comic book activations and more!

SAN DIEGO — Thousands of pop culture fans have taken over the San Diego Convention Center for 2023 Comic-Con.

Despite most major studios pulling out of the convention due to ongoing Hollywood strikes, fans still showed up dressed and ready for the annual convention.

Downtown San Diego has transformed into an immersive pop culture playground with cosplay, pop-ups, movie and comic book activations and larger-than-life advertisements.

