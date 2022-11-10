LIST: How to save money at the Georgia National Fair

From Arm Band Days, Discount Days and refillable cups, you will find a deal at the midway

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair is coming to an end October 16, 2022. Each day there is something for visitor near and far to enjoy. Below you can find some ways to save at the midway.

1. Need something to quench that thirst? The 32 oz. refillable may be just for you. Lemonade and other food vendors are selling them across the fairgrounds for about $9. Once you are done with the initial drink, you can get a refill drink at most vendors unless stated otherwise. The cost varies from $3 to $4 for a refill.

2. Ready for the kids to ride all the rides their hearts can desire? For $25 through October 15, the armbands can let the kids ride all the the mechanical rides. The only thing you can't use the armband for is the non-mechanical rides and the lift that takes you from one side of the fairgrounds to the other. The price goes up to $30 on the last day Sunday October 16.

3. And depending on the day, you could get $5 off your ticket. On Wednesday, adults and seniors get in for $10. College Day is on Thursday the 13th and college students receive a $5 discount when they show their college ID.

4. Looking for a free show? You can see 13WMAZ's very own Mike Fuller the magician, the new Otter Adventure and Wall 2 Wall trampoline show. Show times are every two hours.