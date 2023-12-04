Scene13: '101 Dalmatians' coming the Macon Little Theater stage with a special cast

The show runs from Friday to Sunday.

MACON, Ga. — This show is for all Disney, dog, and music lovers! Macon Little Theater is putting on a live musical of the classic we all know and love, "101 Dalmatians".

This show is a little different because a cast of child actors get to show off those acting skills.

"Just acting, I find it really fun because you get to let your creativity come out. You get to be a character," says Mary Evelyn Hill.

Hill is preparing to hit the Macon Little Theater stage for the "101 Dalmatians" musical. Her journey there wasn't all tail wags and green pastures.

"I actually auditioned for "101 Dalmatians" at my school, but I never got it," says Hill.

She learned from her mom, a former actor, that resilience and determination go a long way.

"She said 'it's going to be ok; we're going to find something,'" says Hill.

She auditioned for Macon Little Theater's show "101 Dalmatians" with one goal in mind.

"I was just hoping I would get a role, and that's it," says Hill.

She landed the role of a corgi narrator alongside a cast of child actors.

"There are 41 children in the show 26 of them are actually Dalmatians," says Sylvia Haynie.

The guest director Haynie says the show is condensed to less than an hour long. It features many characters from the classic Disney movie, even the famous villain.

"Every time we see Cruella, we get the image of everything turning red in the background," says Haynie.

All for a show, a group of kids can show off their acting chops. It even proved to be a learning lesson for some that all it takes is willpower.

"It feels pretty good because it makes me feel like I'm accomplished in life," says Hill.