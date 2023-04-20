Scene13: Check out this spooky comedy hitting the Perry Players stage

The show starts tonight and runs through April 30.

PERRY, Ga. — Imagine being haunted by the ghost of your ex. That happens in a play coming to the Perry Players' stage very soon.

One actress in the play says she's getting the chance to act on a different stage as the same character she played when she was around 20 years old.

"The director sent me a PDF of a script and asked me to read for an entirely different character, and I said sure, I'll read for that character," says Annie Sinatra.

That was over five years ago when Sinatra prepped for the play "Blithe Spirit." A comedic play where a man's first wife, who passed, comes back to haunt him.

"This play has that funny, witty, sophisticated British humor," says Sinatra.

While a director had a specific character in mind for her years ago, another role caught her eye, Elvira- the wife that comes back to haunt her ex-husband, who is now re-married.

"Elvira is out to destroy Charles' second marriage. Because she died, but she's still in love with Charles," says Sinatra.

A few years have passed since Sinatra took the stage as Elvira, and she's excited to act on the Perry Players' stage.

She's looking forward to showing the audience how much she's grown as an actress and can connect to a character she wants no part in being like in real life.

"No! She is very toxic," says Sinatra.

The director, Bill Andrews, says rehearsals started about seven weeks ago.

Since we're talking ghosts, you may glimpse some spooky activity towards the end.