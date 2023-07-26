'You'll have the memories of a lifetime': Downtown Macon welcomes back Bragg Jam concert crawl

You will hear Bragg Jam veterans like Magnolia Moon and The Buckley's to artists like Trash Panda and Bob Lennon.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Bragg Jam is back this weekend in downtown Macon.

What started as a memorial jam session in 1999 is now the highlight of the Macon music scene. This year, there is a fresh lineup of musicians for everyone to enjoy.

"The great thing about Bragg Jam is that it's a community event and it's sort of created its own name that people in Macon look forward to Bragg Jam because it's a moment where everyone of every sort of race, nationality, gender come down and find something that they'll love," Board President Olivia Walter said.

The concert crawl is this Saturday; over 40 artists are performing across eight stages. Concertgoers will hear from Bragg Jam veterans like Magnolia Moon and The Buckley's to artists like Trash Panda and Bob Lennon.

There are also some new venues on the list.

"We have JBA in a new location on Cherry Street, we've also added in Capricorn Sound of Music Studio which is a great historic venue here in Macon and then we've kept in some of the legendary venues that we've always had in Bragg Jam," Walter said.

This is Walter's first year as President of the Bragg Jam Board.

"I love the music scene here in Macon, there's a lot of growth here, a lot of music that just flows through the streets with the ties that we have to Macon's history and I just like to exemplify all the different types of music that Macon has to offer," she said.

Walter says one of her first Macon memories was during Bragg Jam.

"I really encourage if you haven't experienced Bragg Jam, it's something you need to experience at least once because you're never going to want to miss it again. You're going to create so many lasting memories of not just the music but of the people you're going to meet that night or get to hang out with. You'll have the memories of a lifetime." she said.