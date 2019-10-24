MACON, Ga. — The weekend is here which means it's time for Scene 13! Make sure to add these events to your schedule.

1. Central Georgia Greek Festival

When: Friday - Sunday starting @ 11 AM

Where: Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church

Cost: Free!

2. Macon Mayhem versus Roanoke and Birmingham

When: Friday @ 7:30 PM and Saturday @ 7 PM

Where: Macon Centreplex

Cost: Tickets from $16-22

3. John Moreland Live with S.G. Goodman

When: Friday @ 8 PM

Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre

Cost: Tickets from $15-25

4. Rocky Horror Picture Show

When: Friday @ 9 PM

Where: Grand Opera House

Cost: $5

5. Creeki Tiki Too: Revenge of the Tiki

When: Saturday @ 9 PM

Where: The Creek Stage @ The Rookery

Cost: $10

