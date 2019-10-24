MACON, Ga. — The weekend is here which means it's time for Scene 13! Make sure to add these events to your schedule.
1. Central Georgia Greek Festival
When: Friday - Sunday starting @ 11 AM
Where: Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
Cost: Free!
2. Macon Mayhem versus Roanoke and Birmingham
When: Friday @ 7:30 PM and Saturday @ 7 PM
Where: Macon Centreplex
Cost: Tickets from $16-22
3. John Moreland Live with S.G. Goodman
When: Friday @ 8 PM
Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre
Cost: Tickets from $15-25
When: Friday @ 9 PM
Where: Grand Opera House
Cost: $5
5. Creeki Tiki Too: Revenge of the Tiki
When: Saturday @ 9 PM
Where: The Creek Stage @ The Rookery
Cost: $10
