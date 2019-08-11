MACON, Ga. — The end of the work week is here, which means it's time to start planning your weekend! Be sure to add some of these events to your itinerary.
1. Mercer Homecoming versus Wofford
When: Saturday @ 3 p.m.
Where: Five Star Stadium
Cost: $8-20
2. Macon Mayhem versus Peoria Rivermen
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: Macon Centreplex
Cost: $16-22
3. Dallas Moore @ The Back Porch Lounge
When: Saturday @ 8 p.m.
Where: The Back Porch Lounge on Riverside Drive
Cost: Free!
4. Chaptacular Chainsaw Carving Bash
When: Friday and Saturday from 9 to 6 p.m.
Where: 541 Hungerford Drive Road in Gray
Cost: Free, but accepting donations
When: Saturday from 6-9 p.m.
Where: Luther Williams Field
Cost: Free, but accepting donations
