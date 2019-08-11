MACON, Ga. — The end of the work week is here, which means it's time to start planning your weekend! Be sure to add some of these events to your itinerary.

1. Mercer Homecoming versus Wofford

When: Saturday @ 3 p.m.

Where: Five Star Stadium

Cost: $8-20

2. Macon Mayhem versus Peoria Rivermen

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: Macon Centreplex

Cost: $16-22

3. Dallas Moore @ The Back Porch Lounge

When: Saturday @ 8 p.m.

Where: The Back Porch Lounge on Riverside Drive

Cost: Free!

4. Chaptacular Chainsaw Carving Bash

When: Friday and Saturday from 9 to 6 p.m.

Where: 541 Hungerford Drive Road in Gray

Cost: Free, but accepting donations

5. Movie at the Ballpark

When: Saturday from 6-9 p.m.

Where: Luther Williams Field

Cost: Free, but accepting donations

