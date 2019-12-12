MACON, Ga. — The weekend is almost here and there's plenty of holiday fun to get up to! Here are some of the top events happening in Macon!

1. Harry Potter Weekend

When: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

Where: Reboot Retrocade & Bar

Cost: Free!

2. Macon Mayhem Double Header

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: Macon Centreplex

Cost: $16-22

3. Christmas in Downtown Macon

When: Saturday @ 7 PM

Where: First Street and Rosa Parks Square in downtown Macon

Cost: Free!

4. Christmas in the Ballpark

When: Sunday @ 5 PM

Where: Luther Williams Field

Cost: Free, but bathroom item donations are appreciated!

5. Buzzed Bee: Adult Spelling Bee

When: Sunday from 6-8 PM

Where: Hummingbird Stage & Taproom

Cost: Free!

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.