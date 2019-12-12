MACON, Ga. — The weekend is almost here and there's plenty of holiday fun to get up to! Here are some of the top events happening in Macon!
When: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
Where: Reboot Retrocade & Bar
Cost: Free!
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: Macon Centreplex
Cost: $16-22
3. Christmas in Downtown Macon
When: Saturday @ 7 PM
Where: First Street and Rosa Parks Square in downtown Macon
Cost: Free!
When: Sunday @ 5 PM
Where: Luther Williams Field
Cost: Free, but bathroom item donations are appreciated!
5. Buzzed Bee: Adult Spelling Bee
When: Sunday from 6-8 PM
Where: Hummingbird Stage & Taproom
Cost: Free!
