MACON, Ga. — Be sure to swing by some of these events to spice up your weekend!

1. Mercer Football takes on Furman

When: Saturday @ 1 p.m.

Where: Listen at 100.9 The Creek

Cost: Free!

2. Abbey Road 50th Anniversary

When: Saturday @ 8 p.m.

Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre

Cost: $12

3. Ocmulgee Indian Celebration

When: Saturday & Sunday

Where: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park

Cost: $6 for adults, $3 for children and military

4. Reboot Retrocade Gaming Tournament

When: Saturday @ 4 p.m.

Where: Reboot Retrocade and Bar

Cost: $5 entry fee

5. National Theatre Live presents: Small Island

When: Sunday @ 3 p.m.

Where: The Douglass Theatre

Cost: $20

