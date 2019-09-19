MACON, Ga. — Be sure to swing by some of these events to spice up your weekend!
1. Mercer Football takes on Furman
When: Saturday @ 1 p.m.
Where: Listen at 100.9 The Creek
Cost: Free!
2. Abbey Road 50th Anniversary
When: Saturday @ 8 p.m.
Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre
Cost: $12
3. Ocmulgee Indian Celebration
When: Saturday & Sunday
Where: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park
Cost: $6 for adults, $3 for children and military
4. Reboot Retrocade Gaming Tournament
When: Saturday @ 4 p.m.
Where: Reboot Retrocade and Bar
Cost: $5 entry fee
5. National Theatre Live presents: Small Island
When: Sunday @ 3 p.m.
Where: The Douglass Theatre
Cost: $20
RELATED: Warner Robins, Macon pet micro-chipping events this Saturday
RELATED: New west Macon comic shop has almost 50,000 back-issue comics
RELATED: You can micro-chip your pet and do a human agility course at this Macon music festival
STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.
Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.