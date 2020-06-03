MACON, Ga. — Once the rain finally wraps for the week, get out and check out some of these top events in Macon and Central Georgia!
1. First Friday: Seuss on the Loose
When: Friday beginning @ 5 PM
Where: Throughout downtown Macon
Cost: Free!
2. Macon's Cooking with Rebuilding Macon
When: Friday from 6-9 PM
Where: Fall Line Brewery @ 567 Plum St.
Cost: $45-50
When: Saturday @ 8 PM
Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre
Cost: $39-520
4. J Roddy Walston presents: A Single Dose of Strangeness
When: Saturday @ 10 PM
Where: Hummingbird Stage and Taproom
Cost: $5
5. Macon Film Guild presents: "Portrait of a Lady on Fire"
When: Sunday @ 2, 5, and 7:30 PM
Where: The Douglass Theatre
Cost: $5
