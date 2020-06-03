MACON, Ga. — Once the rain finally wraps for the week, get out and check out some of these top events in Macon and Central Georgia!

1. First Friday: Seuss on the Loose

When: Friday beginning @ 5 PM

Where: Throughout downtown Macon

Cost: Free!

2. Macon's Cooking with Rebuilding Macon

When: Friday from 6-9 PM

Where: Fall Line Brewery @ 567 Plum St.

Cost: $45-50

3. Wynonna & Cactus

When: Saturday @ 8 PM

Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre

Cost: $39-520

4. J Roddy Walston presents: A Single Dose of Strangeness

When: Saturday @ 10 PM

Where: Hummingbird Stage and Taproom

Cost: $5

5. Macon Film Guild presents: "Portrait of a Lady on Fire"

When: Sunday @ 2, 5, and 7:30 PM

Where: The Douglass Theatre

Cost: $5

RELATED: Central Georgians to unite for 3rd annual March on Macon

RELATED: Daylight saving time starts Sunday

RELATED: Blair's Discount Furniture closes after 45 years in Macon

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.