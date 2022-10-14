Scene13: October corn maze at Lane Southern Orchards

So many people love fall for many different reasons. One reason of course--the fall fun activities!

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — So many people love fall for different reasons. One reason, of course, is the fun fall activities!

There's so much to do from pumpkin patches, all the way to corn mazes, which is exactly what we are diving into on this weeks scene13.

Lane Southern Orchards is back with this year's October corn maze.

"I want friends, family to come out and have fun. bring friends from all around. Travelers going up and down the interstate to stop by and enjoy themselves," Retail General Manager Todd Lemley said.

The maze is about six acres and features a camper design.

"That's due to harvest host being a sponsor of the corn maze," Lemley said.

The maze features different routes. If you're a risk taker after a bigger challenge try trekking through the path of taller corn.

As for the others..

"If you go to your right you'll see the corn isn't as tall and that's kind of like a mini maze for kids. Its a little easier to navigate," Lemley said.

Maze goers can also test out their gaming skills with maize-o-poly. If you get hungry after you can always head over to the cafeteria on the property, which even boasts a special menu for fall.

"On the weekends we have fair food. Funnel cakes, caramel apples, the normal fair foods, turkey legs," assistant café manager Michele Wilson said.

If your maze skills are not so a-mazing and you're worried about getting lost, there are numbers posted throughout the maze where they can come and help you find your way out.