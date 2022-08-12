Dublin native and Wheel of Fortune winner talks about his journey to the wheel

Like preparing for a test, he prepped for the game show and not just by watching old episodes.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin native and Georgia Tech student Quincy Howard was picked to go on the Wheel of Fortune earlier this year and he won big!

"I applied in January which was my winter break my first year. There was a commercial afterward that told us how to apply. In the summer they sent me an email saying to do a virtual audition," Howard said.

The rest is history.

"About two weeks from there, they gave me the notice that I was contestant. I flew out, got the tickets and went from there," he said.

Like preparing for a test, he prepped for the game show and not just by watching old episodes.

"Just like playing the game on the ps4, playing with my sister, things like that. Even practices bonus round questions with my sister," he said.

All this prepared him for his game winning answer.

"You can kind of tell on the screen when it kind of clicked for me," he said.

As far as what he's doing with the prizes.

"Some of it is a car, some of it is a couple trips and then some of it is actually money. There's a lot of things that will actually be done. I know I'll take my trips during the summer, and then the car I'll probably give it to my sister or have a separate car," Howard said.