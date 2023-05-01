Scene13: Former Dublin high school football player opening for Frankie Beverly and Maze

Chris Johnson now stands in the spotlight under the stage name Chris Knite

MACON, Ga. — A former Dublin High School football player traded in the the Friday night lights for a stage spotlight.

"Football was a big learning experience for me. First family outside of my family I've ever had," Chris Johnson said.

In Johnson's high school football journey there came big highs.

"My freshmen year we competed in the state championship. We were runner up," he said.

It also brought lows, but Johnson found a support system on the field.

"Roger Holmes was a father figure to me. He taught me how to be a man, and how to stand up," Johnson said.

Holms is still a father figure for Johnson who now goes by the stage name Chris Knite.

"We talk 3 or 4 times a year about his career and what's going on in my life," Holmes said.

Johnson's singing career that came about after his college football injury. The idea came from his god brother.

"We don't want to be a statistic or be out in the streets, so he said 'Chris why don't you start singing," Johnson said.

Johnson is headed to the Macon City Auditorium as the opening act for Maze and Frankie Beverly on Saturday.

It is his first time performing there.