GABBA Fest takes over Macon in honor of Allman Brothers Band

The organization that's set up to let their legacy live on is back in Macon this weekend for a weekend full of music

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — From Otis Redding to Jason Aldean to Little Richard, famous music artists make up the rich music history of Macon.

A big part of that history is the Allman brothers band.

The Georgia Allman Brothers Band Association (GABBA) was set up to make sure their legacy lives on.

They are now back in Macon for a weekend full of music, fundraising and memory making in an event that draws fans from around the world.

"These were skinny kids with long hair, interracial band here in Macon, Georgia, the deep south. People didn't know what to think, until they got on stage started playing music. It brought people together and that was the biggest thing the Allman Brothers Band ever did," David Jarrell said.

Jerrell is on the GBBA board of directors and he says the band brought people together, so that is their goal too.

People from across the U.S. and even overseas come to Macon for the event.

Events kick off Thursday night and go all weekend long through Sunday.

You can find events in venues around Macon including Gallery West, and Fresh Produce Records just to name a few.

Performers hit the stage at the Grand Opera House, and there's an auction the same night.

GABBA says they're set for a weekend of fun and entertainment.

The president of GABBA says they donate to several organizations including the Methodist Children's Home, the Big House Museum, and the Otis Music Camp.

For a full list of events check out their website.