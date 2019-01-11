MACON, Ga. — The weekend is almost here! Make this Halloween one to remember with some of these top events.

1. First Friday

When: Friday starting @ 5 PM

Where: Downtown Macon

Cost: Free!

2. Roast Your Own Blend with Z Beans

When: Saturday from 9-5 PM

Where: 450D Third Street

Cost: $30

3. Comfort Soup Pop-Up

When: Saturday @ 11 AM

Where: Grow on Riverside Drive

Cost: Menu prices

4. Mercer Football versus Samford

When: Saturday @ 7 PM

Where: Five Star Stadium

Cost: $8-20

5. Simply Holidays Sidewalk Music Series with Paige Horton

When: Sunday @ 12:30 PM

Where: Travis Jean Emporium

Cost: Free!







