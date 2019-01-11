MACON, Ga. — The weekend is almost here! Make this Halloween one to remember with some of these top events.
1. First Friday
When: Friday starting @ 5 PM
Where: Downtown Macon
Cost: Free!
2. Roast Your Own Blend with Z Beans
When: Saturday from 9-5 PM
Where: 450D Third Street
Cost: $30
3. Comfort Soup Pop-Up
When: Saturday @ 11 AM
Where: Grow on Riverside Drive
Cost: Menu prices
4. Mercer Football versus Samford
When: Saturday @ 7 PM
Where: Five Star Stadium
Cost: $8-20
5. Simply Holidays Sidewalk Music Series with Paige Horton
When: Sunday @ 12:30 PM
Where: Travis Jean Emporium
Cost: Free!
