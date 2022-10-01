Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend

And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.

FRIDAY:

Macon

- Macon Pride will be hosting their 2022 House Party Drag Show featuring top four finalists of RuPaul's Drag Race season 14, Angeria Paris VanMicheals!

Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre

When: VIP entrance at 7:00 p.m. and general admission entrance at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: VIP - $50 and general entrance - $25

- October is almost here! This means it is time to celebrate the coziest season of the year than with a traditional fun-filled Oktoberfest.

There will be bavarian brats, soft pretzels and lots of Oktoberfest beers! Just Tap'd will have AUF GEHTS, Atlanta playing live on Sunday starting at 3 p.m.

All weekend long they will have an exclusive Oktoberfest VIP package. It includes one bavarian brat meal, one soft pretzel with your choice of beer cheese or beer mustard, gingerbread cookies, and two fills of any Oktoberfest beer in your German drinking glass.

Where: Just Tap'd

When: Friday through Sunday

Tickets: VIP $35

- The All Hands Art Festival is a three-day art festival and competition is a unique event to showcase art made with clay, glass, metal, or wood. It includes art vendors, demonstrations, an exhibition, live music, food trucks, and an Art Olympics where 3D artists can compete in technical competitions in their craft.

Where: Triangle Arts Macon

When: Friday through Sunday

Tickets: VIP tickets are $30 and includes admission to the VIP Party and admission to all festival activities all weekend.

General admission is $5 and includes access for one day (Saturday or Sunday). Children 10 and under are free.

SATURDAY:

Macon

- Macon Pride in the Park Festival is the event that birthed Macon Pride! There will be vendors, including nonprofit organizations, local businesses, and food and drink establishments will host booths and share in the celebration.

Visitors can play games, and enjoy music, dancing, public speakers, and other live entertainment. For the first time, the 2022 event will feature multiple food trucks!

Where: Third Street in downtown Macon

When: Saturday at 2 p.m.

Tickets: Free

- Macon Music Festival at the Macon Coliseum features international superstar Anthony Hamilton, Keke Wyatt, Carl Thomas, and hosted by Cocoa Brown.

Where: Macon Coliseum

When: Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show starts at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: Check the events website.