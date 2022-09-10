Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Central Georgia this weekend

And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.

MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community.

FRIDAY:

Macon

It’s fall! Which means it is time for fall activities like corn mazes. Lane Southern Orchards will have their Corn Maze Play Days running all month long. You can frolic through the 6-acre corn maze, go on a hayride or pick pumpkins. If you get hungry, there are good eats at the Peachtree Café.

Where: Lane Southern Orchards

When: All October long at various times

Tickets: You can get tickets at their website here.

SATURDAY:

Macon

It’s time to get spooky! You can do that and more at the Skeletons and Scarecrows event at the Museum of Arts and Sciences. The event is in honor of International Fossil Day. Visitors will get to do various activities and crafts throughout the day as well as vote for their favorite scarecrow created by Bibb County 4H students.

Where: The Museum of Arts and Sciences

When: 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Tickets: Price of regular museum admission.

A man beloved by the Macon music community known as J-Fly passed away recently. To honor his memory and do good for the community in his name, his friends are holding a weekend-long music festival at the Society Garden. Proceeds from the Fly Infestation will benefit the Macon Volunteer Clinic, who will provide healthcare for uninsured musicians!

Where: The Society Garden

When: Saturday and Sunday from noon until midnight

Tickets: $15, can be found here.

On Sunday, you can head over to the Macon Arts Center for Wizard Fest. Guests can enjoy all things fandom related while connecting with others. There will be cosplay contests, wizard trivia and buttery brews throughout. The party continues with a Wizard Fest After Dark dance party.

Where: Macon Arts Center

When: Begins at 6 p.m.

Tickets: General Admission and VIP tickets can be found here.