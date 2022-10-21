Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Macon this weekend

And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.

MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community.

FRIDAY:

Macon

On Friday, the 15th annual Central Georgia Greek Festival is back in action this year in Macon with live Greek music, dancing, church tours, and food. You can pre-order online and get a taste of Greece right here at home.

When: All Weekend starting at 11 a.m. each day.

Where: Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church

The Ocmulgee Artist Guild’s pop-up art show “Dysphoria: High Strangeness” is an art show celebrating all aspects of the bizarre and absurd. There are free drinks and a set from Magnolia Moon. This event is kid friendly until sundown. All art work will be sold on a “First-Come, First-Serve” basis. Purchased work will not be held after the show, so make plans to get it safely home with you.

When: Friday from 6 p.m. until midnight

Where: 391 Second Street

Tickets: Free and open to the public

SATURDAY:

Macon

The 19th Annual Jazz and Arts on Riverdale is a jazz and arts block party. There will be art, food and, of course, the smooth sounds of jazz.

When: Noon until 6 p.m.

Where: Riverdale Drive

Tickets: Free and open to the public

The 11th Annual Macon Beer Festival will serve up over 100 varieties of craft beer. The event includes food, arts and crafts, and a Pints Pacer 5K race. The Macon Beer Festival is a Pints for Prostate event. Its goal is to promote awareness and education of prostate cancer to the community through the universal language of beer.

When: 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Where: Downtown Macon

Tickets: Various prices, can be purchased on their website.

You can get into the Halloween spirit with a showing of Hocus Pocus at the Grand Opera House in downtown Macon.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Grand Opera House

Tickets: $5, can be found on their website.

We Got The Jazz: The Jazz Of A Tribe Called Quest Featuring Dashill Smith & Malcolm-Jamal Warner is coming to the Macon Arts Center. They say this show pays homage to those jazz roots and the seminal songs you grew up loving. The show also features Music Director/ bassist Khari Cabral Simmons, Landon Anderson, drums, David Whild, guitar, Mike Walton on saxophone, Rodney Edge on keyboards, and DJ LV.

When: Doors at 7 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m.

Where: The Macon Arts Center

Tickets: Various Prices, tickets can be found on their website.

The Fox City Witches Ride is a whimsical, Halloween themed bike ride through downtown Forsyth, GA. The annual event benefits United in Pink, a Macon Organization helps families going through breast cancer. More than 100 women will be participating.

Where: Downtown Forsyth, GA

When: Saturday, October 22nd

Registration starts at 4 p.m., ride happens at 5 p.m.

A Night of Encouragement Cancer Survivor Banquet is hosted for all people who have been affected by cancer. There will be a social hour with shopping, refreshments, and door prizes. Following the social hour, Award winning author and cancer survivor Lynn Eib will speak.

Where: Northway Baptist Church, 5915 Zebulon Rd.

When: Saturday, October 22nd from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

SUNDAY:

Macon

Triangle Arts Macon will be hosting a vendor market in downtown Macon. There will be food, art, and other crafts from various creatives across Central Georgia.

When: 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Where: Triangle Arts Macon

Tickets: Free