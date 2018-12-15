LIST: From the Grinch to Santa, here are six holiday events coming up in Central Georgia

To celebrate everyone's favorite season there are a lot of events you can go to and make the night merry with your fellow Central Georgians.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The holiday season is alive and well in Central Georgia.

To celebrate everyone's favorite season there are a lot of events you can go to and make the night merry with your fellow Central Georgians.

Bring your cameras and keep an eye on your desserts, the Grinch will be in Warner Robins.

When: Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Where: Between Friends Coffee

Santa is making a stop at the Museum of Arts and Sciences. Visit and take a picture with Santa. People can enjoy some hot chocolate and holiday treats, see the holiday tree exhibition, shop in Santa's Secret Shop, and make a holiday ornament to take home.

When: Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Where: The Museum of Arts and Sciences

Tickets: Tickets are $20 for one adult and one child (age 1 and up) and $5 for each additional person.

The Tribe is ready to make the holiday merry in their annual Holiday Drag Extravaganza! There will be drag, burlesque, and fun. Give yourselves the gift that always gives what’s supposed to be given.

When: Saturday at 9 p.m.

Where: Friends on the Hill

Tickets: Tickets are $15 for general admission and $30 for VIP. They can be found here.

A 9-foot menorah will be lit on West Hancock Street in the plaza in front of The Local Yolkal Cafe to recognize the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

Anyone is welcome to attend. Rabbi Aaron Rubinstein from Congregation Sha’arey Israel and Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar from Temple Beth Israel in Macon will lead the group in prayer and song.

When: Sunday at 6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Milledgeville

Visitors can walk through a collection of beautifully decorated Christmas trees throughout the Museum of Aviation Rotunda and on the second and third floors. The Festival of Trees is open to the public and admission is free.

When: Dec. 9 - 19 during museum hours

Where: Museum of Aviation

By chance, Kris Kringle, an old man in a retirement home, gets a job working as Santa for Macy's. Kris unleashes waves of goodwill with Macy's customers and the commercial world of New York City by referring parents to other stores to find exactly the toy their child has asked for.

Seen as deluded and dangerous by Macy's vocational counselor, who plots to have Kris shanghaied to Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital, Kris ends up in a court competency hearing. Especially at stake is one little girl's belief in Santa. In a dramatic decision, the court confirms Kris as the true Santa, allowing Susan and countless other children to experience the joy of childhood fantasy.

When: Dec. 15-18

Where: Theatre Macon