Scene 13: How Macon's own AJ the DJ got his start

You can catch AJ The DJ at the Warner Robins Independence Day celebration. But how did AJ get his start?

MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the Warner Robins Independence Day celebration. There will be a number of acts performing, including some pre-show tunes from Central Georgia's AJ the DJ.

AJ has always been recognizable in the Macon community, from his casket sharp suits to the shades he always wears.

"I've always covered my eyes I don't know why I just like it," AJ said.

Mactown native Andre Jones, more popularly known as AJ the DJ, has been spinning turn tables, mixing songs and gracing peoples ears for 43 years.

He started in radio when he was barely in high school.

"My show would come on at 5 o'clock everyday. I was 15. I would get on the bus go to the radio station and do they show. The show featured hip-hop, rap music," he said.

AJ brings a love for many culture influencing Maconites, like Little Richard and Otis Redding, to his show. Believe it or not, AJ's dream wasn't always to be in the DJ booth.

"All my life I wanted to be a pediatrician. I went to Howard University and majored in microbiology. Things didn't workout to where I went to med school believe it or not I was in embarrassed to be a DJ," Jones said.

Everything changed after hearing some encouraging words he realized the grass isn't always greener on the other side.

"I met a doctor a couple of decades ago," he said. "He said to me 'hey it would pretty cool being you.' That changed everything. I looked at myself differently."

AJ says he's super excited to hit the stage this Saturday at the Warner Robins Independence Day concert.