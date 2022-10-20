Scene13: Lake Joy Trails of Terror gives you a scare for a good cause

Lake Joy Trails of terror was listed as the top haunted house in Georgia-- by fright find.com. You can test your luck.

KATHLEEN, Ga. — Lake Joy Trails of Terror was listed as the top haunted house in Georgia by frightfind.com. This Halloween, you can test your luck.

"It's all hands on. You will be put in body bags, freezers, and strapped to the wall. They will feed you crazy stuff or duck tape your mouth shut," owner Mike Kelly said.

There are two haunt options. The harvest haunt and the harvest haunt plus fear package, which can get intense.

"You're being abducted, kidnapped. They will interact with you more, put you in a chair, or a coffin like you've been kidnapped," owner Robyn Kelly said.

Of course, there is a safe word if you find yourself scared beyond your limits.

"The safe word is chicken. People will come out of character. They will be compassionate then," Mike said.

The couple decided to start the Trail of Terror about 13 years ago during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to honor one of the owners sister who died of breast cancer.

Now, they sponsor families with children who have cancer through some of money made from the haunted trails to help lift the burden of what they go through financially during those trying times.

"Cause they are going through having to go back and forth to Atlanta for chemo treatments and it's hard to go through that stuff," Robyn said.

This year they are sponsoring Houston County Middle schooler Anthony Grimes, who's battling leukemia because they know what its like to have a family member fight that battle against cancer.

The couple is helping families out while helping bring some entertainment to Central Georgia.

The Kelly's say that each year they change up haunted trails to give people something new. All of the monsters you'll see, if you dare to go, are volunteers.