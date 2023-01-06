Scene13: MacFest debuts this summer at the Macon Arts Center

A Maconite noticed a lot of kids don't have mentors, or someone to push them so they can accomplish their goals. He decided to be the solution to the problem.

"Anytime you have a voice and the power to switch things up, use it, and that's what I want to do," says Shannon Howard, also known as Shagg Colie.

Howard is not new to working to make the community better. For over five years, He hosted a domestic violence walk in honor of the mother of some of his kids, who died years ago.

"8 years ago due to domestic violence," says Howard.

Howard says many kids in Macon need to know someone is on their side and wants to help them succeed.

"I see younger kids who don't have a sense of direction or know where they want to go in life. A lot of them don't have the parenting or don't have the parents," says Howard.

That's why he helped jump-start "MacFest." The Music Arts and culture festival was created to highlight Macon's talent. Talent that Howard says needs a stage, which he's helping provide at the Macon Arts Center.

"I know a lot of kids that have talent but don't have a platform or a stage. So we want to give them somewhere where they can come," says Howard.