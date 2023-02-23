Scene 13: Macon art exhibit features work from professors across 3 Central Georgia colleges and universities

Imagine being able to see artwork from those who teach it themselves in our local schools!

MACON, Ga. — Imagine being able to see artwork from the professors who teach it everyday in Central Georgia colleges and universities.

You can see it at the McEachern Art Center during their Crosstown exhibit, which features artwork from different art instructors in several different colleges around Central Georgia.

"My favorite is Kate the Great. I like it because it's going everywhere and it's defining her," Stephanie Clark said.

Clark's loves the piece because she can relate to the work.

"It reminds me of my hair because it shows my face and it's strong," Clark said.

All the artwork featured in Crosstown was created by professors from Mercer University, Wesleyan College and Middle Georgia State University.

"We're really trying to say ;hey there's a sense of community, togetherness, and we're all colleagues. We're all sharing in this middle georgia art community,'" Morrison said.

You can expect to see anywhere from 3D pieces to even bigger scale works at this exhibit.

"You have abstract scenes, some sci-fi fantasy scenes. You have 2D and 3D art, and some sculpture pieces. You might have one piece that you don't like at all, then you might have another piece that calls out to a piece of your soul," Morrison said.

The McEachern Art Center is open Thursday through Satuday at 4 p.m.- 8 p.m.

The gallery is free and open to the public during gallery hours.

Here is a list of featured artists: