Scene 13: Macon artist turns pain into passion

MACON, Ga. — This teenage Central Georgia artist has over 90 thousand combined Tik Tok and Instagram followers. After the 17-year-old's mother passed she says she became even more passionate about her music.

Abrianna Sanders, also known as Kitty V, moved to Macon from Las Vegas. She quickly learned about the cities music history.

"I feel like the music scene here in Macon, it really helped me adapt who I am as an artist," Sanders said.

Her mom who passing away led her to dive deeper into her music.

"She had a heart attack at home. We woke up in the morning, she fell. I went and called the ambulance and she passed in my arms," Sanders said. "It made me more passionate in my writing and allowed me to express more emotions."

"I feel like my music differs than what's out there right now because I like to spread morals and having values to the youth," Sanders said.

Her drive to spread positivity attracted talent developer Quashanda Washington to the young artist.

"I saw the drive, the ambition, the passion in her, and I saw greatness in her. She can be a great light to communities," Washington said.

Sanders still feels her mom's presence.

"I feel like she's there with me through inspiration," she said.