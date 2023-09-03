Scene13: Mercer brings affordable concert series including Grammy winners to Macon

A multi-million dollar gift is bringing some big acts to Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Mercer University is bringing Grammy award-winning artists to Macon. It is all through a multi-million dollar grant, so they're able to get acts here, and the tickets are only $5

"I fell in love with this as soon as I started playing. I started with the alto, then six months in, I started with the bari," says Mercer student Steve Kaste.

2nd-year Mercer student Kaste thinks of the saxophone not only as an instrument but also as an outlet.

"I can always feel like I can listen to music, play myself some music and feel better about it," says Kaste.

Now he and other music buffs get to listen to Grammy award-winning artists live in Macon for a small price. It's thanks to a gift given to Mercer University.

"The endowment is $10 million, and it covers some scholarships for our music students and also this concert series, the Jubilee concert series," says Brittan Braddock, the director of bands at Mercer.

Their concert with the Grammy award-winning saxophonist Branford Marsalis sold out within a day. Braddock says the price to bring him here would look a lot different.

A typically expensive concert is now only $5.

"it is really a gift," says Kaste.