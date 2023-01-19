Scene 13: Mercer University puts on production of Nunsense

One of the longest Off-Broadway shows from the 1980s is coming to a Mercer University stage.

MACON, Ga. — If you're looking for a laugh and good music Mercer University has an event for you.

Nunsense is one of the longest Off-Broadway shows that hit the scene in the1980s.

Mercer student Ella Trotter says she's loved performing since she was younger.

"I don't know if that stems from just liking being the center of attention or just a love for telling stories," Trotter said.

Trotter and several Mercer students are prepping to show off those singing and dancing chops during the performance.

The show centers around a group of nuns.

"Whose trying to raise money for a project in their order, and they're putting on a variety show because they have to raise the money to bury their dead sisters in a freezer before the board of education comes and shuts them down," director of Mercer University Opera Voice Martha Malone said.

Malone says along with the unlikely plot you can expect some tap dancing too.

"You will hear anything from a beautiful angelic sound to a razmataz show girl sound in this. There's tap dancing nuns," Malone said.

With the comedy on full display audiences may also notice other emotions under the spotlight.

"There are moments of heartfelt dedication. You can tell these nuns are dedicated to their cause," Malone said.

A chance to not only put smiles on faces, but for audience members to walk away remembering that life can also come with some big laughs.

"The stress can run high. So, it's important to remember we're all human, we all can be funny sometimes, and we all can make mistakes and that's okay," Trotter said.