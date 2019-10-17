MACON, Ga. — The weekend is almost upon us, which means it's time for Scene 13 with our friends at 100.9 The Creek! Make sure to add some of these events to your weekend itinerary.

1. Spirits in October

When: Thursday through Friday from Oct. 17-27

Where: Riverside Cemetery

Cost: $15

2. Jazzcats Jam Session

When: Friday @ 9 p.m.

Where: JBA Macon

Cost: Free!

3. Macon Mayhem Season Opener

When: Friday @ 7:30 p.m. & Saturday @ 7 p.m.

Where: Macon Centreplex

Cost: $16-22

4. Mercer Football versus VMI

When: Saturday @ 3 p.m.

Where: Five Star Stadium

Cost: $8-20

5. Open Streets Macon

When: Ash Street to Montpelier Avenue

Where: Sunday @ 2 p.m.

Cost: Free!

