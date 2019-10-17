MACON, Ga. — The weekend is almost upon us, which means it's time for Scene 13 with our friends at 100.9 The Creek! Make sure to add some of these events to your weekend itinerary.
When: Thursday through Friday from Oct. 17-27
Where: Riverside Cemetery
Cost: $15
When: Friday @ 9 p.m.
Where: JBA Macon
Cost: Free!
When: Friday @ 7:30 p.m. & Saturday @ 7 p.m.
Where: Macon Centreplex
Cost: $16-22
When: Saturday @ 3 p.m.
Where: Five Star Stadium
Cost: $8-20
When: Ash Street to Montpelier Avenue
Where: Sunday @ 2 p.m.
Cost: Free!
RELATED: LIST | Weekend event cancellations and postponements due to weather
RELATED: 'It takes me back to my roots:' Cedar Grove School to transform into opry house
STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.
Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.