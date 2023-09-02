Scene 13: Perry Players perform tribute show for member passed away due to cancer

The theater is gearing up for their February comedy show but this show's different. Its in honor of someone special to the theater

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRY, Ga. — The Perry Players Community Theater is gearing up for their February comedy show but this ones a bit different.

It's in honor of someone special to the theater who has taken their final bow.

Perry Players Hannah Kemp has been working with the theatre since she was a teen. Now, Kemp is set to direct another play "Run for Your Wife."

Kemp's acting bug is nothing new but her journey in the directors seat came during the perry players theater time of need.

"The theater was financially struggling and they didn't have a director for the upcoming Christmas production. So, I stepped in to direct it for free," Kemp said.

"Run for you Wife" was the last show Perry Players member Carol Strandburg directed before she passed away due to cancer.

"The plot of it is about a London taxi driver who's trying desperately to hide his guilty secret of the fact that he's married to two different women in neighboring towns," Kemp said.

Although the theater has performed the play before, this time around it is different.

"This is a tribute show to Carol Strandburg. She was an integral part of Perry Players back when the entity first began in the early 90s. She passed away in May of 2022," Kemp said.

Many of the players want her impact to live on for decades.