MACON, Ga. — The long weekend is right around the corner! Make sure to spice up your Labor Day weekend with these events across Macon and Central Georgia.
1. Drag Night with Tangerine Summer
When: Friday @ 10 p.m.
Where: Grant's Lounge
Cost: $10 admission
2. Mercer Football with The Creek
When: Saturday @ 6 p.m.
Where: Listen to the game at 100.9 The Creek
Cost: Free!
When: Saturday @ 6 p.m.
Where: Friends on the Hill
Cost: Free!
4. AP's End of Summer Labor Day Luau Bash
When: Sunday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where: AP's Hidden Hideaway
Cost: Free!
5. Far from the Madding Crowd w/ Ocmulgee Outdoor Expedition
When: Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Ocmulgee Heritage Trail
Cost: Rent a kayak for $75
