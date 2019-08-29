MACON, Ga. — The long weekend is right around the corner! Make sure to spice up your Labor Day weekend with these events across Macon and Central Georgia.

1. Drag Night with Tangerine Summer

When: Friday @ 10 p.m.

Where: Grant's Lounge

Cost: $10 admission

2. Mercer Football with The Creek

When: Saturday @ 6 p.m.

Where: Listen to the game at 100.9 The Creek

Cost: Free!

3. 50s & 60s Dance Party

When: Saturday @ 6 p.m.

Where: Friends on the Hill

Cost: Free!

4. AP's End of Summer Labor Day Luau Bash

When: Sunday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Where: AP's Hidden Hideaway

Cost: Free!

5. Far from the Madding Crowd w/ Ocmulgee Outdoor Expedition

When: Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Ocmulgee Heritage Trail

Cost: Rent a kayak for $75

