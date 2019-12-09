MACON, Ga. — The weekend is almost here which means it's time for Scene 13! Here are the top 5 events going on throughout Macon and Central Georgia.
1. Just Tap'd Art & Wine Festival
When: Saturday @ 3 p.m.
Where: Just Tap'd at First and Poplar Street
Cost: Tickets are $20
2. 478 Day with the Mercer Bears
When: Saturday @ 3 p.m.
Where: Five Star Stadium
Cost: General admission tickets cost $4.78
3. Interstellar Echoes: A Tribute to Pink Floyd
When: Saturday @ 8 p.m.
Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre
Cost: Tickets are $12-15
4. Magnolia Moon performs live
When: Saturday @ 10:30 p.m.
Where: The Creek Stage at The Rookery
Cost: Tickets are $10
5. The Market presented by Newtown Macon
When: Sunday from 11-2 p.m.
Where: Poplar Street (between First and Second Street)
Cost: Free!
RELATED: NewTown Macon brings farmers market to downtown
RELATED: Rigby's to hold music festival at Water World
RELATED: Bigger and Beefier: Macon Burger Week returns with more meat
STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.
Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.