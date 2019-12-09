MACON, Ga. — The weekend is almost here which means it's time for Scene 13! Here are the top 5 events going on throughout Macon and Central Georgia.

1. Just Tap'd Art & Wine Festival

When: Saturday @ 3 p.m.

Where: Just Tap'd at First and Poplar Street

Cost: Tickets are $20

2. 478 Day with the Mercer Bears

When: Saturday @ 3 p.m.

Where: Five Star Stadium

Cost: General admission tickets cost $4.78

3. Interstellar Echoes: A Tribute to Pink Floyd

When: Saturday @ 8 p.m.

Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre

Cost: Tickets are $12-15

4. Magnolia Moon performs live

When: Saturday @ 10:30 p.m.

Where: The Creek Stage at The Rookery

Cost: Tickets are $10

5. The Market presented by Newtown Macon

When: Sunday from 11-2 p.m.

Where: Poplar Street (between First and Second Street)

Cost: Free!

