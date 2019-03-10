MACON, Ga. — If your weekend plans are looking a little empty, look no further! Here are some events to add to you itinerary.
1. 30th Annual Georgia National Fair
When: October 3-14
Where: Georgia National Fairgrounds
Cost: $8-10
When: Friday after 4 pm
Where: Downtown Macon
Cost: Free!
When: Friday-Sunday
Where: 357 Oglethorpe Street
Cost: Free on Saturday and Sunday
4. Mercer Football VS. Chattanooga
When: Saturday @ 4 PM
Where: Five Star Stadium
Cost: $8-20
When: Saturday @ 8 PM
Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre
Cost: $20-30
RELATED: LIST | Fall events in Central Georgia
RELATED: 'It just screams community:' Jones County Lions Club organizes fair to raise funds for community projects
STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.
Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.