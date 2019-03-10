MACON, Ga. — If your weekend plans are looking a little empty, look no further! Here are some events to add to you itinerary.

1. 30th Annual Georgia National Fair

When: October 3-14

Where: Georgia National Fairgrounds

Cost: $8-10

2. October's First Friday

When: Friday after 4 pm

Where: Downtown Macon

Cost: Free!

3. Historic Macon Flea Market

When: Friday-Sunday

Where: 357 Oglethorpe Street

Cost: Free on Saturday and Sunday

4. Mercer Football VS. Chattanooga

When: Saturday @ 4 PM

Where: Five Star Stadium

Cost: $8-20

5. Brent Cobb and Them

When: Saturday @ 8 PM

Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre

Cost: $20-30

