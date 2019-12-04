MACON, Ga. — With the weekend right around the corner, here are five fun things happening in Macon and Central Georgia!

1. Magnolia Soap Box Derby

When: Saturday starting @ 10AM

Where: On Magnolia Street

Cost: Free!

2. Dogfish Record Store Day

When: Saturday starting @ 5PM

Where: Just Tap'd in downtown Macon

Cost: Free!

3. Macon Mayhem Playoff versus the Knoxville Icebears

When: Saturday @ 7:35 PM

Where: Macon Coliseum

Cost: $14 for general admission

4. Lindsay Beaver Performs

When: Saturday @ 10 PM

Where: The Creek Stage at The Rookery

Cost: Free!

5. Second Sunday with Trae Pierce and the T-Stone Band

When: Sunday @ 6 PM

Where: Coleman Hill Park

Cost: Free!