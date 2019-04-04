MACON, Ga. — The weekend is here! Charles Davis and Anthony Ehnis are here to give you the top five things going on in Macon and Central Georgia.
1. Old Book Sale hosted by Friends of the Library
When: Thursday through Friday 10 AM to 7 PM and Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM
Where: Riverstreet Corners on Riverside Drive
Cost: Free!
2. Mercer's Senior Art and Graphic Design Show
When: Friday from 6 to 9 PM
Where: McEachern Art Center on Second Street
Cost: Free!
3. Spring Cleaning Flea Market
When: Saturday from 9 AM to 3 PM
Where: 357 Oglethorpe Street
Cost: Free (except for what you want to buy)
When: Saturday from 6-\ to 9 PM
Where: The Cannonball House on Mulberry Street
Cost: $25 for regular admission and $50 for VIP
5. Alanna Royale at The Creek Stage
When: Saturday at 10:30 PM
Where: The Creek Stage at The Rookery
Cost: $12