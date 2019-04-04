MACON, Ga. — The weekend is here! Charles Davis and Anthony Ehnis are here to give you the top five things going on in Macon and Central Georgia.

1. Old Book Sale hosted by Friends of the Library

When: Thursday through Friday 10 AM to 7 PM and Saturday 10 AM to 5 PM

Where: Riverstreet Corners on Riverside Drive

Cost: Free!

2. Mercer's Senior Art and Graphic Design Show

When: Friday from 6 to 9 PM

Where: McEachern Art Center on Second Street

Cost: Free!

3. Spring Cleaning Flea Market

When: Saturday from 9 AM to 3 PM

Where: 357 Oglethorpe Street

Cost: Free (except for what you want to buy)

4. Beards, Bourbon & BBQ

When: Saturday from 6-\ to 9 PM

Where: The Cannonball House on Mulberry Street

Cost: $25 for regular admission and $50 for VIP

5. Alanna Royale at The Creek Stage

When: Saturday at 10:30 PM

Where: The Creek Stage at The Rookery

Cost: $12