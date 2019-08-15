MACON, Ga. — The weekend is almost here! Make sure to check out some of these fun events happening throughout Macon and Central Georgia.

1. Funk Fest

What: Just Tap'd will be offering over 25 sour beers and live music from The Bozwellz. the festival will also feature a key lime pie sangria, sour candy and beer pairings, and lemon pepper chicken pizza.

When: Saturday @ 12 p.m.

Where: Just Tap'd on First and Poplar

Cost: Free!

2. An Evening with The Trongone Band

What: The Trongone Band is returning to Macon for a night at the historic Big House Museum. The Southern rock jam band from Richmond, Virginia will be playing all night long for free!

When: Saturday @ 7 p.m.

Where: The Big House Museum

Cost: Free!

3. Macon Film Festival

What: The perfect event for the Central Georgia film lovers. Over 80 films will be screened over the course of this weekend. In addition, actors and filmmakers like Gabourey Sidibe will be holding Q&A sessions.

When: Thursday through Sunday

Where: Throughout Downtown Macon

Cost: Tickets and passes range from $10-150

