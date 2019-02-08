MACON, Ga. — The weekend is almost here! Make sure to check out these events across Macon and Central Georgia!

1. Macon Bacon's Final Regular Season Game

When: Friday @ 7 PM

Where: Luther Williams Field

Cost: Tickets start at $10

2. Opening Reception for artist T. Fry-Green

When: Friday @ 5 PM

Where: Travis Jean Emporium

Cost: Free!

3. James Worsham Live

When: Friday @ 6 PM

Where: Just Tap'd in Downtown Macon

Cost: Free!

4. Stranger Things Trivia

When: Friday @ 8 PM

Where: Reboot Retrocade & Bar

Cost: Free!

5. Corks and Canvas

When: Saturday @ 7 PM

Where: The 567 Center

Cost: $28