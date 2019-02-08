MACON, Ga. — The weekend is almost here! Make sure to check out these events across Macon and Central Georgia!
1. Macon Bacon's Final Regular Season Game
When: Friday @ 7 PM
Where: Luther Williams Field
Cost: Tickets start at $10
2. Opening Reception for artist T. Fry-Green
When: Friday @ 5 PM
Where: Travis Jean Emporium
Cost: Free!
When: Friday @ 6 PM
Where: Just Tap'd in Downtown Macon
Cost: Free!
When: Friday @ 8 PM
Where: Reboot Retrocade & Bar
Cost: Free!
When: Saturday @ 7 PM
Where: The 567 Center
Cost: $28