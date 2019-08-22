MACON, Ga. — The weekend is almost here! Here are the top five things happening throughout Macon and Central Georgia!
1. Close Enough: Closing Art Reception
When: Friday from 6-8 p.m.
Where: The McEachern Art Center on Second Street
Cost: Free!
2. Movie in the Park: Captain Underpants
When: Friday @ 8 p.m.
Where: Central City Park
Cost: Free!
3. Bark Ranger and National Dog Day
When: Saturday from 9-5 p.m.
Where: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park
Cost: Free!
When: Saturday @ 3 p.m.
Where: Throughout downtown Macon
Cost: $30-35
When: Friday @ 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Douglass Theatre
Cost: $20
