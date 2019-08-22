MACON, Ga. — The weekend is almost here! Here are the top five things happening throughout Macon and Central Georgia!

1. Close Enough: Closing Art Reception

When: Friday from 6-8 p.m.

Where: The McEachern Art Center on Second Street

Cost: Free!

2. Movie in the Park: Captain Underpants

When: Friday @ 8 p.m.

Where: Central City Park

Cost: Free!

3. Bark Ranger and National Dog Day

When: Saturday from 9-5 p.m.

Where: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park

Cost: Free!

4. The Macon Beer Fest

When: Saturday @ 3 p.m.

Where: Throughout downtown Macon

Cost: $30-35

5. A Raisin in the Sun

When: Friday @ 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Douglass Theatre

Cost: $20

