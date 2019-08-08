MACON, Ga. — The weekend is almost here! Be sure to check out these events happening in Macon and Central Georgia.

1. Food Truck Friday

When: Friday starting at 6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Perry

Cost: Free!

2. Mercer's Football Fan Day

When: Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

Where: Mercer's Five Star Stadium and University Center

Cost: Free!

3. Children's Pottery

When: Saturday @ 3 p.m.

Where: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park

Cost: Free!

4. Camp Ocmulgee

When: Saturday @ 4 p.m.

Where: Spring Street Landing

Cost: Free!

5. PAW Patrol Live!

When: Sunday @ 12 p.m.

Where: Macon Centreplex

Cost: Tickets range from $19 to $125

