This Valentine's Day weekend, make sure to check out some of the cool events going on in Macon, GA!

A Love Affair Silent Disco

When: Feb. 15 from 8PM to midnight

Where: Reboot Retrocade and Bar

Cost: Free for those over 21 and 10 dollars for ages 18 to 20

Headsets can be rented for 10 dollars!

Mercer Women's Basketball vs. Western Carolina

When: Feb. 16 @ 2PM

Where: Hawkins Arena, 1730 Adams Drive

Cost: Tickets available at tickets.mercer.edu

BLACKkKLANSMAN at the Douglass

When: Feb. 15 @ 7PM

Where: Douglass Theatre

Cost: $5 Snack Pass (includes admission, popcorn and drink)

Lover’s Day Concert with Keith Sweat and Keyshia Cole

When: Feb. 17th 8PM

Where: Macon City Auditorium

Cost: $50 - 100

ABBA Mania

When: Feb 17th

Where: Grand Opera House

Cost: $35 - 47