This Valentine's Day weekend, make sure to check out some of the cool events going on in Macon, GA!
When: Feb. 15 from 8PM to midnight
Where: Reboot Retrocade and Bar
Cost: Free for those over 21 and 10 dollars for ages 18 to 20
Headsets can be rented for 10 dollars!
Mercer Women's Basketball vs. Western Carolina
When: Feb. 16 @ 2PM
Where: Hawkins Arena, 1730 Adams Drive
Cost: Tickets available at tickets.mercer.edu
BLACKkKLANSMAN at the Douglass
When: Feb. 15 @ 7PM
Where: Douglass Theatre
Cost: $5 Snack Pass (includes admission, popcorn and drink)
Lover’s Day Concert with Keith Sweat and Keyshia Cole
When: Feb. 17th 8PM
Where: Macon City Auditorium
Cost: $50 - 100
When: Feb 17th
Where: Grand Opera House
Cost: $35 - 47