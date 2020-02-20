MACON, Ga. — We've got another week in the books! Our friends at 100.9 The Creek have rounded up some of the top events happening in Macon and Central Georgia this weekend.

1. Black History Month Film Series presents: Harriet

When: Friday @ 7 p.m.

Where: The Douglass Theatre

Cost: $5

2. A Weekend with the Macon Mayhem

When: Friday @ 7:30 and Saturday @ 7 p.m.

Where: Macon Centreplex

Cost: $16

3. Adam Hood & The Matt Brantley Band

When: Friday @ 10 p.m.

Where: The Hummingbird Stage & Taproom

Cost: $5

4. Magnolia Moon plays Black Sabbath

When: Saturday @ 8 p.m.

Where: The Hargray Capitol Theatre

Cost: $12-15

5. Paul Cauthen & The Kernal

When: Sunday @ 8 p.m.

Where: The Hargray Capitol Theatre

Cost: $16-25

