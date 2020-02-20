MACON, Ga. — We've got another week in the books! Our friends at 100.9 The Creek have rounded up some of the top events happening in Macon and Central Georgia this weekend.
1. Black History Month Film Series presents: Harriet
When: Friday @ 7 p.m.
Where: The Douglass Theatre
Cost: $5
2. A Weekend with the Macon Mayhem
When: Friday @ 7:30 and Saturday @ 7 p.m.
Where: Macon Centreplex
Cost: $16
3. Adam Hood & The Matt Brantley Band
When: Friday @ 10 p.m.
Where: The Hummingbird Stage & Taproom
Cost: $5
4. Magnolia Moon plays Black Sabbath
When: Saturday @ 8 p.m.
Where: The Hargray Capitol Theatre
Cost: $12-15
When: Sunday @ 8 p.m.
Where: The Hargray Capitol Theatre
Cost: $16-25
RELATED: Amerson River Park closes indefinitely due to flooding
RELATED: High Falls State Park closes trail, campground
STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.
Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.