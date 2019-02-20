MACON, Ga. — The weekend's almost here and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia.
When: Friday from 6-9 PM
Where: Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen
Cost: Free!
Black History Month Film Guild presents Green Book
When: Friday @ 7 PM
Where: The Douglass Theatre
Cost: $5
When: Saturday from 11 AM - 2 PM
Where: Luther Williams Field
Cost: Free!
Mercer Men's Basketball vs. Chattanooga
When: Saturday @ 4 PM
Where: Hawkins Arena
Cost: $10
Ms. Jan's Birthday Bash
When: Saturday @ 9 PM
Where: Back Porch Lounge
Cost: Free!