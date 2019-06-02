MACON, Ga. — The weekend's almost here and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia.
Macon Mayhem Mascot Night vs Ice Flyers
When: Friday @ 7:35PM
Where: Macon Centreplex, 200 Coliseum Drive
Cost: tickets available at ticketmaster.com or by calling the Macon Coliseum Box Office
Mercer Bears versus The Citadel
When: Saturday @ 4PM
Where: Hawkins Arena, 1730 Adams Drive
Cost: Tickets available at tickets.mercer.edu
Flannels and Frost: The Wintervention
When: Saturday from 3PM to 7PM
Where: Spring Street Landing at the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail
Cost: FREE!
Southern Comfort Burlesque Company Anti-Love Bash
When: Saturday @ 9PM
Where: Grant's Lounge, 567 Poplar Street
Cost: $15-20
Macon Film Guild Presents: At Eternity's Gate
When: Sunday @ 2PM
Where:The Douglass Theater, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Cost: $5