MACON, Ga. — The weekend's almost here and that means it's time to learn about the top five things happening in Central Georgia.

Macon Mayhem Mascot Night vs Ice Flyers

When: Friday @ 7:35PM

Where: Macon Centreplex, 200 Coliseum Drive

Cost: tickets available at ticketmaster.com or by calling the Macon Coliseum Box Office

Mercer Bears versus The Citadel

When: Saturday @ 4PM

Where: Hawkins Arena, 1730 Adams Drive

Cost: Tickets available at tickets.mercer.edu

Flannels and Frost: The Wintervention

When: Saturday from 3PM to 7PM

Where: Spring Street Landing at the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail

Cost: FREE!

Southern Comfort Burlesque Company Anti-Love Bash

When: Saturday @ 9PM

Where: Grant's Lounge, 567 Poplar Street

Cost: $15-20

Macon Film Guild Presents: At Eternity's Gate

When: Sunday @ 2PM

Where:The Douglass Theater, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Cost: $5