MACON, Ga. — The weekend is right around the corner which means it's time to learn about the top five things going on in Macon and Central Georgia!

1. & 2. Military Appreciation Weekend with The Macon Mayhem

What: With 3 games remaining before playoffs, the Macon Mayhem will show their appreciation to all of our military personnel during their two home games Friday and Saturday night. Saturday night, the team will be auctioning off their special military jerseys.

When: Friday and Saturday @ 7:35 PM

Where: Macon Centreplex

Cost: $16

3. Jason Eady Live

What: The Mississippi-bred singer-songwriter will be performing in Macon on The Creek Stage @ The Rookery presented by our good friends Pretoria Fields. With his mix of bluegrass, roots, soul and R&B tones, this will be a night not to be missed in Downtown Macon.

When: Friday @ 9:30 PM

Where: The Creek Stage at the Rookery

Cost: $12

4. Mothers Finest Live

What: Macon is not unfamiliar to the musical stylings of the band Mother’s Finest. The doors open at 7, with the Vintage Vixens opening and Mother’s Finest closing out the night.

When: Saturday @ 8 PM

Where: Hargray Capitol Theatre

Cost: $22

5. Peach Blossom Festival

What: Celebrate Georgia's sweetest season and the arrival of the first peach blossoms on over 2,500 acres of orchards! Stroll through rows of local Arts & Crafts vendors selling their wares.

When: Saturday starting @ 10 AM

Where: Lane Southern Orchard

Cost: $12